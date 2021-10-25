Lindsey Graham drags Joe Biden for being ‘most incompetent president’ as Afghanistan crisis continues

The crisis in Afghanistan is far from over as the Taliban continues to pose a threat to national security and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pointed fingers at President Biden on "Fox News Primetime."

Graham: Well, number one, if you're looking for somebody to blame, Joe Biden needs to look in the mirror. What do we do? We try to save the children from being starved to death without empowering the Taliban. So there's a couple of things I want you to know. How did we get here? Joe Biden is the most incompetent president in my lifetime. He had a plan that did not work. He turned down sound military advice. They don't know if there's 350 Americans left behind or 700. We do know there are thousands of Afghans who fought along our side that have been left behind.

But here's what we also know -- that Afghanistan is in freefall. Al Qaeda is flourishing. ISIS is getting stronger. And the Taliban told the State Department, our State Department, they would not help us when it comes to trying to control Al Qaeda, who has sworn to kill us all, if they could. So I consider that action by the Taliban, refusing to help us when it comes to policing al Qaeda, a declaration of war. It’s tantamount declaring war on the United States. If you're not willing to help us deal with our al Qaeda problem, the world's al Qaeda problem, then you really that's a hostile act to me under the law of war. So Afghanistan is the biggest national security threat in the near term. It's the biggest humanitarian disaster on the planet in immediate terms. And over time, it only gets worse.

