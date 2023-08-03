Lindsey Graham goes off on 'night and day' difference between Trump, Hunter Biden cases

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described the "night and day" difference in how the Justice Department and FBI have handled former President Trump's legal cases versus Hunter Biden's. He told Sean Hannity that Americans have a "right to be mad" about the double standard, adding "there are no rules" when it comes to going after Trump.

TRUMP’S JAN. 6 INDICTMENT TURNS ON WHETHER HE KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT THE 2020 OUTCOME

LINDSEY GRAHAM: It's night and day. So Hunter Biden gets a plea deal that nobody in your audience would get. Millions of dollars of unpaid taxes, he's not going to jail, illegal possession of a gun, he gets a diversion opportunity never to go to jail. Hidden in the plea deal is a promise never to prosecute based on all the financial dealings you've been talking about. When it comes to Donald Trump, they make up lies. They push to a court, a dossier that's absolutely Russian disinformation. They manipulate the stream of evidence, and nothing happens. So if you're sitting at home and you're mad, you have a right to be mad. When it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. Destroy him, destroy his family. When it comes to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, they get away with almost everything. If you want to change that, we better win in 2024.

TRUMP TO APPEAR IN FEDERAL COURT AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH CRIMES RELATED TO JAN 6

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., Thursday afternoon after being indicted on charges that stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, faces four federal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The former president is expected to travel from Bedminster, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C., on Thursday. He was ordered to appear in federal court for a 4 p.m. arraignment.

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN 6 .

This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal criminal charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.