Lindsey Graham: China should be held accountable for COVID by the American people

China should pay for their hand in the coronavirus pandemic and the American people should have the right to sue individually, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed Tuesday on "Hannity."

LINDSEY GRAHAM: How do you find the truth when China won’t cooperate with you? The world has to make China come clean on this. How do you do that? Impose sanctions until they cooperate with the world as to how the virus – where it originated – how it was spread.

But Tom Cotton, who’s been right about this more than anybody, had legislation that we introduced and passed through the judiciary committee last year, allowing an American citizen to take the Chinese Communist Party to court in the United States and sue for damages caused by COVID-19. If you want to get to the truth, haul their ass into the American courtroom and unleash our lawyers on them. That’s what I think we should do.

