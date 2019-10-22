Lindsey Graham calls out media to their faces, says reporters want to 'get' Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told members of the media on Tuesday that they weren't asking certain questions about the Ukraine controversy because they wanted to take down President Trump.

"I'm going to let the whole world know that if we were doing this to a Democratic president, you would be all over me right now," he said while speaking to the press. He went on to claim that "not one" member of the media had asked him about certain aspects of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

"I can only imagine if this was a Democratic president what you would be saying to me right now," he said. "So, it shows a lot of things about our national media. When it's about Trump, who cares about the process, as long as you get him?"

Graham had been asked about Trump calling the inquiry a "lynching," something that sparked widespread backlash.

But Graham defended that assessment, saying Democrats' investigation was a "lynching in every sense."

"This is un-American," he added. "I've never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody's accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accuser, call witnesses on her behalf, and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge."

Graham took issue with the fact that Trump still hadn't known the identity of a whistleblower who complained about his July call with Ukraine. He also called out Democrats for holding closed-door hearings and claimed Republicans couldn't call witnesses.