Lindsey Graham on 'Hannity': Biden 'signed death warrant' for thousands of Afghans who helped us

Following President Biden conceding to the Taliban's request to have troops withdrawn by August 31st, Sen. Lindsey Graham R-S.C., torched Biden for pushing forward with the deadline.

WITH BIDEN POLL NUMBERS PLUNGING, DEMOCRATS WORRY AFGHAN EXIT MAY IMPACT NEXT YEAR'S ELECTIONS

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I don’t think he’s going to get away with it politically. I think there will be an uprising at home. It’s the most dishonorable thing a commander-in-chief has done in modern times. What he’s said today, he’s going to leave the August 31 deadline because the Taliban told him he had to get out. There’s no way in hell we are going to get all American citizens out. We are going to leave thousands of Afghans who fought along our side behind, and we're setting the table for the rise of al Qaeda and ISIS to attack us down the road. The ISIS fighters have doubled in the last ten days. The jailbreak led to thousands of ISIS fighters in jail now on the battlefield. So I’m telling you, it is over. President Biden has signed the death warrant for thousands of Afghans who helped us. He is washing his hands of Afghanistan.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW