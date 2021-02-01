CNN, NBC, CBS completely avoid sexual harassment claims against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver

Multiple networks turned a blind eye to the explosive sexual harassment allegations made against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver.

On Sunday, The New York Times ran a bombshell report, which levels that 21 young men have accused Weaver of sexually charged online messages, including one who was 14 years old at the time the longtime GOP operative began their exchange.

Since then, the controversy earned no coverage on CNN, NBC and CBS. More notably, CNN avoided the subject after inviting one of Weaver's former bosses on-air.

CNN AVOIDS ASKING JOHN KASICH ABOUT SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS AGAINST EX-AIDE JOHN WEAVER

John Kasich, the former Ohio governor-turned-CNN commentator, appeared on "The Situation Room" to discuss President Biden's meeting with 10 GOP senators about COVID relief negotiations. However, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer refrained from mentioning Weaver, who served on Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign.

ABC reported on the controversy on Sunday's edition of "World News Tonight," but the topic received no mention on the network to much wider audiences on Monday.

MSNBC, meanwhile, made only one mention of it the entire day when "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski briefly confronted George Conway, who co-founded the Lincoln Project with Weaver, about the allegations.

LINCOLN PROJECT DISAVOWS CO-FOUNDER JOHN WEAVER AFTER NYT DETAILS HISTORY OF HARASSMENT OF YOUNG MEN

"It's terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable, I, I didn't know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It's almost, I don't even know what to say. It's just terrible," Conway told Brzezinski. "It leaves me speechless, frankly."

Conway's comments suggesting he didn't know Weaver very well were mocked by critics, especially since the two of them co-wrote a New York Times op-ed in December 2019 headlined, "We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Weaver issued the following statement to the New York Times: "I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down."