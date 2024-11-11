Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Economy

Lifelong Dem, who voted Trump, clashes with CBS reporter on the state of the Biden economy

The economy was ranked as one of the top issues among Trump voters

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Lifelong Democratic voter pushes back on 60 Minutes anchor that the economy is good Video

Lifelong Democratic voter pushes back on 60 Minutes anchor that the economy is good

Lifelong Democratic voter Roz Werkheiser spoke to CBS reporter Scott Pelley about why she decided to vote for former President Trump on "60 Minutes."

A Democratic voter in Pennsylvania insisted "nobody’s wages went up" after CBS journalist Scott Pelley questioned her vote for President-elect Donald Trump.

After Trump’s decisive win and massive GOP gains after the election, "60 Minutes" traveled to the swing state to reach out to ordinary Americans about how Democrats "misread the people."

One voter, diner owner Roz Werkheiser, explained rising food costs as one major issue.

"The prices have went up, obviously because [of] the food cost. And for a family of, like, four people, five people, I have them come in and say, ‘Oh my God, I spent $100 with the tip for breakfast? That's crazy.’ Which it is," Werkheiser told CBS journalist Scott Pelley.

Pennsylvania voter

Diner owner Roz Werkheiser spoke to CBS' "60 Minutes" about why she voted for former President Trump. (CBS screenshot)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONSULTANT WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP SAYS LIBERAL FRIENDS TURNED THEIR BACK ON HER

She added, "My mother used to always say, ‘Gotta vote Democrat. You know, they're for the poor people.’"

"You grew up in a Democratic household?," Pelley asked.

"Yes," Werkheiser answered.

"But you just voted for Donald Trump," Pelley said.

Werkheiser replied again, "Yes."

The economy was considered one of the top issues concerning voters ahead of the election, but Pelley argued with Werkheiser that it has actually improved.

"Inflation is down by more than half, interest rates are falling, mortgage rates are falling, wages are going up. Are you not feeling that?" Pelley asked.

Harris Trump

The economy was the top issue among both Trump and Harris voters. (Fox News)

"I don't feel it," Werkheiser said. "No, I don't feel it. I don't feel it at all. Everybody I talk to, nobody's wages went up. But we had four years of this. I mean, four years. Gas was super high. Yes, it just went down now, but what-- the past four-- three and a half years it was up."

While inflation has declined from its near-record levels in 2022, prices have not decreased to levels prior to the pandemic. According to a FOX Business analysis in September, food prices rose by about 22.8%, energy prices rose by about 42.4% and new vehicle prices rose by 19.5% in the Biden administration compared to Trump’s first term.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis found that the economy ranked as the second-largest issue among Trump voters behind immigration. Overall, the economy ranked as the highest issue among voters as a whole with a plurality of 39%.

Trump in North Carolina

Werkheiser confirmed she was a lifelong Democrat who broke party lines to vote for former President Trump.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A majority of Trump voters also believed the economy was "not so good" or "poor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.