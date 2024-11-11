Lifelong Dem, who voted Trump, clashes with CBS reporter on the state of the Biden economy

A Democratic voter in Pennsylvania insisted "nobody’s wages went up" after CBS journalist Scott Pelley questioned her vote for President-elect Donald Trump.

After Trump’s decisive win and massive GOP gains after the election, "60 Minutes" traveled to the swing state to reach out to ordinary Americans about how Democrats "misread the people."

One voter, diner owner Roz Werkheiser, explained rising food costs as one major issue.

"The prices have went up, obviously because [of] the food cost. And for a family of, like, four people, five people, I have them come in and say, ‘Oh my God, I spent $100 with the tip for breakfast? That's crazy.’ Which it is," Werkheiser told CBS journalist Scott Pelley.

She added, "My mother used to always say, ‘Gotta vote Democrat. You know, they're for the poor people.’"

"You grew up in a Democratic household?," Pelley asked.

"Yes," Werkheiser answered.

"But you just voted for Donald Trump," Pelley said.

Werkheiser replied again, "Yes."

The economy was considered one of the top issues concerning voters ahead of the election, but Pelley argued with Werkheiser that it has actually improved.

"Inflation is down by more than half, interest rates are falling, mortgage rates are falling, wages are going up. Are you not feeling that?" Pelley asked.

"I don't feel it," Werkheiser said. "No, I don't feel it. I don't feel it at all. Everybody I talk to, nobody's wages went up. But we had four years of this. I mean, four years. Gas was super high. Yes, it just went down now, but what-- the past four-- three and a half years it was up."

While inflation has declined from its near-record levels in 2022, prices have not decreased to levels prior to the pandemic. According to a FOX Business analysis in September, food prices rose by about 22.8%, energy prices rose by about 42.4% and new vehicle prices rose by 19.5% in the Biden administration compared to Trump’s first term.

The 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis found that the economy ranked as the second-largest issue among Trump voters behind immigration. Overall, the economy ranked as the highest issue among voters as a whole with a plurality of 39%.

A majority of Trump voters also believed the economy was "not so good" or "poor."

