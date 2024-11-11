Democratic Party consultant who voted for Trump says liberal friends turned their back on her

A longtime Democratic Party consultant who voted for President-elect Donald Trump says her liberal friends don’t want anything to do with her anymore.

Evan Barker, a Free Press contributor and Trump voter, is based in San Francisco and previously raised "at least $50 million for the left." But she decided to vote for Trump as a "middle finger" to the party that she believes "turned its back" on her family.

"I think I need to go into hiding. It’s actually been quite brutal, I’ve had friends that I’ve known for over a decade, in the last couple of days that have completely turned their back on me and want nothing to do with me anymore," Barker said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

TRUMP VICTORY PROVES IMPORTANCE OF CANDID, LONGFORM PODCASTS AS PLATFORM SHOWED ‘HUMAN SIDE’ OF ONE CANDIDATE

"It’s been a hard few days," she continued. "Yet, still, I do not regret my decision, and I don’t regret my decision to go public with this information either."

Barker recently penned a Free Press piece explaining why she ditched the Democratic Party.

"I originally come from the Kansas City, Missouri area… many people in my family are union members who used to vote Democrat and, in the last eight or so years, have slowly gone redder and redder. At first, I didn’t understand why, but especially now, after working in Democratic politics as a fundraiser, living out here, I’ve noticed that there is a cultural attitude and cultural resentment that many people on the left have towards people in the middle of the country," Barker said.

JOE ROGAN ASKS TRUMP ABOUT THE WARM WELCOME HE ONCE RECEIVED ON ‘THE VIEW’: ‘THEY ALL LOVED YOU’

"I think we saw that very clearly in the final few days of the election when Joe Biden came out on television and called the majority of the country ‘garbage,’" she added. "There have been a lot of things that have led to this."

Barker said Vice President Kamala Harris failed to "articulate her vision for America’s economic future," and hasn’t addressed the pain people are feeling.

"Instead she had television show appearances with Oprah Winfrey and the women on ‘The View,’ who just… they just don’t get it," Barker said.

TRUMP TO APPOINT FORMER ICE DIRECTOR TOM HOMAN AS NEXT ‘BORDER CZAR’: ‘NOBODY BETTER AT POLICING OUR BORDERS’

"They don’t get the pain that people are feeling," she said. "Meanwhile, while Donald Trump was out there talking directly to the people every single day."

Barker believes Trump’s plan will really "benefit the working class," and said ideas such as no tax on tips and overtime resonated with voters. She's going to change her official registration to independent.