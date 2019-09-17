Liberal site accuses Andrew Yang of 'reinforcing toxic tropes' about Asians with jokes, 'MATH' slogan

A liberal news site has been criticized after it blastd 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Tuesday for his repeated use of alleged "Asian stereotypes" and "toxic tropes."

Vox congressional reporter Li Zhou began her piece by taking aim at Yang's one-liner at the Democratic debate last week when he joked, "Now, I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors.”

"Yang’s statements have spurred mixed reactions from the Asian American community. While some of his supporters told Vox that the jokes are cheeky in-group references that acknowledge Yang’s Asianness, other voters are concerned they reinforce longstanding racist stereotypes about Asian Americans and other minority groups," Zhou wrote.

The piece goes on to quote critics of Yang, one suggesting the stereotypes "undermine" his campaign.

ANDREW YANG'S CAMPAIGN CASH GIVEAWAY RAISING LEGAL CONCERNS, DESPITE DEM'S CLAIMS

"Given his role as a high-profile Asian American presidential candidate, his message is setting the tone for how many people may see Asian Americans and perpetuating a damaging caricature in the process," Zhou argued. "Because of his ascent to prominence, however, his words carry significant weight and frame not only his own candidacy, but how Asian Americans are perceived overall."

The Vox writer went on to slam his "MATH" campaign slogan, which is an acronym for "Make America Think Again."

"Here’s a major reason why Yang’s broader use of stereotypes is so harmful: they help reaffirm a trope about Asian Americans commonly known as the "model minority" myth, a term that’s pretty much as offensive as it sounds," she continued.

The piece was criticized on social media, with some knocking the author for her "inability to take a joke."

TRUMP WEIGHS IN AFTER WRITER'S ANDREW YANG TWEET

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yang has seen a climb in the polls in recent months. In the latest Fox News poll, the tech entrepreneur reached 3 percent, tying South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and outranking former congressman Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.