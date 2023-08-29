Liberal sanctuary cities face backlash for migrant tent shelters: 'This is a better life?'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been vocal in demanding more state and federal assistance as the city tries to grapple with the migrant crisis. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Fox News contributor Joey Jones torched Democratic leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Adams for not only sparring over the response to the crisis but also for championing tent cities as the "better life" promised to immigrants.

JOEY JONES: They are finally getting what they've asked for, what they've promised, what they've said a sanctuary city should do, which is provide sanctuary, in their mind, to illegal immigrants that are perhaps running from the law when our law actually is doing its job. The question I would ask, Hochul looks at this and she says the federal government should identify federal land to put temporary housing for these migrants. And I would ask Democrats, is that really the better life that they're trying to promise migrants who come here illegally to live in a tent city on federal land somewhere? And is that really what we're supposed to offer to those that seek refuge in our country? And my answer would be, no, that's not a better life. That's not what we should offer when we're legitimately providing refuge.

And really, the irony here is that they're not arguing over whether these migrants should be in our country illegally. They're arguing over whether should they be in New York and who should pay for them. And I think that really is the contrast that voters should sit back and look at. I think Republicans that advocate for a stronger border should sit back and let this argument happen in public as loud as possible so voters get fully informed. It's a lot harder for the Biden administration or Democrats in New York to say there isn't a crisis at the border when they're actually arguing over the result of that crisis.

As New York City struggles to handle nearly 100,000 migrants, Democrats have been pointing fingers at one another for the worsening crisis across local, state and federal levels.

Earlier this month, Gov. Hochul's office slammed Mayor Adams’ response to the migrant crisis that has strained the city’s resources.

In a 12-page letter sent to the mayor’s office, Hochul’s lawyer, Faith E. Gay, accused the city of being slow to make timely requests for regulatory changes or inform the state of crucial decisions.

The letter also highlighted nearly $1.5 billion in financial support it has provided for the city and affirmed it would continue to provide significant financial assistance for support.



Hochul also delivered remarks last week and emphasized the need to integrate migrants into New York City through work and housing initiatives, even requesting the Biden administration invest heavily in settling the communities of asylum seekers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams clapped back at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to get federal funding to help combat the ongoing illegal migrant crisis, claiming his administration has largely managed the national crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security last week announced an additional $77 million in funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and communities at the border and elsewhere that are dealing with the ramifications of the migrant crisis now in its third year.

New York City’s Office of Management and Budget will receive $2.2 million. There, Mayor Eric Adams has called for more funding and a federal emergency declaration over the number of migrants the "sanctuary" city has received, which has left officials overwhelmed and led to scenes of migrants camped out on the streets.

