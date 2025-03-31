Liberal New York Times columnist offers blunt diagnosis of Democrats, declares party is 'in a coma'

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd declared Democrats are "in a coma" while giving a blunt diagnosis of the party she argued had become off-putting to voters.

Dowd invoked her family's working-class background in an exchange she had with "Club Random" host Bill Maher over how "woke" liberals have become in recent years.

"My dad was so excited the night Harry Truman was elected, he stayed up all night. My brother was so excited the night Trump was first elected, he stayed up all night. And Democrats weren't paying attention to what happened here with the working class," Dowd said on the podcast released Sunday.

"Also, they just stopped being any fun," she continued. "I mean, they made everyone feel that everything they said and did, and every word was wrong, and people don't want to live like that, feeling that everything they do is wrong."

"No," Maher said in agreement. "Do you think we're over that era?"

"No," Dowd responded. "I think Democrats are just in a coma. They haven't figured [it] out."

"I think that Democrats just [became] a suffocating persona where you just couldn't do anything or say anything that wasn't to be criticized," she later added.

This isn't the first time Dowd has had choice words for Democrats. The veteran Times columnist got ahead of most of her colleagues in the liberal media in calling out then-President Biden's frailty in February 2024 following Biden's press conference after the release of the Hur report, urging the president to "ditch the stealth about health."

"Jill Biden and his other advisers come up with ways to obscure signs of senescence — from shorter news conferences to almost zero print interviews to TV interviews mainly with fawning MSNBC anchors," Dowd wrote at the time. "Biden is running against a bad man, but that’s not enough. He has to acknowledge to himself that his moments of faltering — which will increase over the next five years — are a big weakness. He and his aides have to figure out how to handle that. Donald Trump, 77, makes his own verbal slips and shows signs of aging, but he conveys more energy."

"Biden is not just in a bubble — he’s in bubble wrap. Cosseting and closeting Uncle Joe all the way to the end — eschewing town halls and the Super Bowl interview — are just not going to work. Going on defense, when Trump is on offense, is not going to work. Counting on Trump’s vileness to secure the win, as Hillary did, is not going to work," she later warned.