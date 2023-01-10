Liberal media roasted for excusing Biden document scandal: ‘When will the FBI raid his home?’

The Washington Post and CBS rushed to defend President Biden after classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., while Twitter users asked why former President Trump's home was raided for similar allegations.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided last year on suspicions that he was in possession of classified documents.

The Washington Post released this tweet to try and frame the situation for its readers: "The case will likely draw comparisons to Mar-a-Lago but appears quite different. Officials have said the Trump investigation concerns not just the possible mishandling of classified documents, but possible obstruction of justice or destruction of records."

NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene likewise attempted to differentiate between Biden and Trump, arguing that it was an "apples to oranges" situation to her over 987,000 followers. "Big differences between this & Trump's Mar-a-Lago situation: they were found in an office setting, not in Biden's home. Biden's team immediately volunteered news of the discovery to the Archives & turned them over immediately. It's apples to oranges."

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FROM BIDEN'S TIME AS VICE PRESIDENT DISCOVERED AT PENN BIDEN CENTER, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

But Twitter was not as convinced of Biden’s innocence, with multiple members of Congress, journalists and influencers calling out the double standard between Biden and Trump.

Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk blasted journalists who openly advocated for Trump to go to prison for possessing classified documents. "Assuming all those ‘journalists’ who wanted Donald Trump thrown in prison for having classified documents in his office will be on TV tonight advocating for President Joe Biden to be thrown in prison for having classified documents in his office, right?"

OutKick Founder Clay Travis tweeted that there was no way that Trump could be indicted for holding documents. "They just announced Joe Biden illegally kept classified documents from his vice-presidency in his possession. I’m old enough to remember when the media told me this was impossible. So much for that Trump indictment. Between Hillary and now Biden, this story is over."

Texas Congressman Troy Nehls asked if the FBI will also raid Biden’s home. "Classified documents from Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential days [were] found at his private office. When will the FBI raid his home?"

Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza issued an open challenge for someone to explain the difference between Trump and Biden's treatment by the government and the press. "In one sentence, can anyone explain why Trump’s retention of classified documents constitutes a serious crime, if not outright treason, which should bar Trump forever from holding public office, while Biden’s retention of classified documents is benign and without consequence?"

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORES QUESTION ON WHY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT HIS THINK TANK

HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN SAYS DISCOVERY OF BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS DISPLAYS 'TWO-TIER' JUSTICE SYSTEM

Some Twitter users responded directly to The Washington Post's tweets on the Biden documents scandal.

Federalist staff writer Sam Mangold-Lenett questioned why the situation appeared to be different to The Post: "It ‘appears quite different,’ does it?"

MSNBC national security analyst Marc Polymeropoulos defended Biden, but still called for consistency in the government's response. "Of course the two cases are different. Particularly in terms of obstruction. But a damage assessment must be done. We need to be consistent, those of us who howled at the Trump doc spill. This is different-but still not good."