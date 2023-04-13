Liberal journalist apologizes for promoting Florida Democrat 'grifter' against DeSantis: 'Screwed up royally'

"The Young Turks" co-host Ana Kasparian apologized to her far-left audience overnight for giving air time to the discredited Democratic activist and Ron DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones.

"The only person that should be held responsible for that is me. I'm the executive producer of the show and I screwed up royally," Kasparian admitted.

Jones is a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who received widespread media attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when she accused the DeSantis administration of urging her to alter the state's coronavirus data. A state inspector general later determined her claims to be false. More recently, the Democratic activist falsely accused Gov. DeSantis of ordering her son's arrest.

On Wednesday, Kasparian corrected her show's past reporting and offered an apology.

"Part of the reason why I screwed up is because I had all these biases, of course, against Ron DeSantis," she said.

Kasparian said she didn't feel bad about having a prejudice against DeSantis, but admitted it became a problem in this case because it "blinded" her to the facts.

"I should've done my due diligence, I failed to do so. By failing to do so, I feel like I misled the audience into thinking that Rebekah Jones is some sort of hero," Kasparian confessed.

However, she said "the mainstream media" led the way in promoting Jones' false narrative.

"If they're not doing their due diligence, if they're allowing their personal biases to stand in the way of actual, factual reporting, well, that's unfortunately going to trickle into the way independent news sources cover these stories as well," she said.

The progressive outlet wasn't the only one to parrot Jones' conspiracy theories. CNN and other media outlets elevated Jones' stories to the national level in 2020, taking them at face value.

From May 2020 to December 2020, Jones made several on-air appearances on programs like "New Day," "Out Front with Erin Burnett" and fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's show, "Cuomo Prime Time."

The "Young Turks" host said she regretted promoting Jones and wanted to "avoid helping someone who might be a grifter from fundraising off of our own audience members."