Liberal host Jimmy Kimmel inks three-year extension to remain at Disney’s ABC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC announced this week that liberal late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension with the Disney-owned network.

"For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television," ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement. ""Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart."

One of the many left-leaning voices in late-night comedy will continue to have a home at ABC.

BIDEN TAKES AIM AT REPUBLICANS, TRUMP DURING APPEARANCE ON 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!'

Kimmel has essentially morphed from raunchy "Man Show" host on Comedy Central to liberal activist since "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was launched in 2003. Nowadays he bashes Republicans on a regular basis, and the late-night host recently quipped that Bill Cosby was a "more credible" television doctor than Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Kimmel hosted President Biden in June, and the ABC late-night program provided a comfortable platform for him to bash Republicans and former President Trump, a frequent target of Kimmel.

Last month, Kimmel handed over his program to Al Franken, where the former Democratic senator from Minnesota was able to help rehabilitate his image by also mocking Trump.

KIMMEL CALLS TRUMP 'WORST PRESIDENT' BUT WOULD HAVE HIM ON SHOW AGAIN: 'HE’S A REALLY GOOD TALK SHOW GUEST'

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" namesake apparently has no issues with the liberal Franken, who resigned amid pressure from Democrats when several women accused him of sexual misconduct and a photo surfaced of him appearing to pretend to touch a woman's breasts while she slept.

Earlier this year, Kimmel said he hoped that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, would never be able to eat peacefully in a restaurant again. In April 2021, Kimmel blasted Sen. Tim Scott’s, R-S.C., response to Biden’s congressional address, saying the lone Black Republican senator was being used as a token.

"An amazing thing happened after the speech," Kimmel said. "Every Black Republican senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist."

JIMMY KIMMEL CALLS ELON MUSK CONTROLLING TWITTER 'DANGEROUS,' LIKE 'ONE PERSON IN CHARGE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS'

Kimmel similarly tore into Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., after she asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson what the definition of a woman was.

"I know the answer, you are a horrible woman," Kimmel said of Blackburn.

In a cushy 2019 interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Kimmel begged Pelosi to throw Republicans in jail if they refused to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial. He has also blamed Vice President Kamala Harris’ low approval rating on sexism and racism and characterized Florida as "America’s North Korea."

Fox News’ David Rutz, Hanna Panreck and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.