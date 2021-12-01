Douglas Murray slams liberal climate activists for ‘scaremongering' young people about having kids

"The Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray discussed on Wednesday his opinion piece on how climate extremism has scared people into not wanting children. Murray pointed to a Pew Research Center poll showing 44 percent of adults saying they're unlikely to have children, a seven-point gain from 2018.

AUTHOR ON PARK ASSOCIATION'S EQUITY GUIDE: 'EVENTUALLY YOU DISAPPEAR THE IDEA OF BEING AN AMERICAN'

DOUGLASS MURRAY: Two recent polls showed, first of all, unbelievable levels of climate anxiety among young people. Two-thirds roughly are saying on a daily basis are afraid of the future. And then you have this study that shows, what it says will be the most precipitous fall-off in reproduction that’s been recorded…

The politicians across the western world are saying, you know they used to say you’ve got 24 months or a few years. You know the other week Boris Johnson said we’ve got one minute to save the planet. This isn’t informing people it's scaremongering. It’s causing young people as we see, anxiety.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW