Levin unloads on Biden for threatening to withhold weapons to Israel: 'Who the hell do you think you are?'

MARK LEVIN: You know, when we were attacked at Pearl Harbor, my grandfather was 34 at the time. He joined the Marine Corps. He wound up fighting at Iwo Jima. His buddy, his brother-in-law — my great uncle Teddy — he joined the Marines the same day, and he wound up fighting at Guam and the Solomon Islands. My family, we are red-blooded Americans. We love this country to the core, but I want to speak to you in the few minutes here that we have as not just a red-blooded, patriotic American, but a person of the Jewish faith.

And I want to speak to Joe Biden directly: Who the hell do you think you are?

Who the hell do you think you are? To use these blood libels against the Jewish people, that they are indiscriminately murdering Palestinian civilians. When you spew the lies of the Hamas terrorists against the Jews and unleash antisemitism in this country, around the world, like we've never seen before.

Who the hell do you think you are to tell a democracy, the Jewish people that elected this government, that you don't like their government? That you don't like their prime minister? That they need to remove him and [re]place him with some clown or lapdog that you prefer.

Who the hell do you think you are to tell the Israelis that they cannot defeat Hamas, which has said, proven, again and again, that they want to wipe out the Jewish population in Israel?

Who the hell do you think you are to be funding Iran and Hamas and the Houthis and Hezbollah, arming them with our money, with money from oil sales?

Who the hell do you think you are? You say you provide weapons to Israel. You haven't provided a damn thing to Israel. Congress provides weapons to Israel. You're the one violating the Empowerment Act and the Constitution by withholding.

Who the hell do you think you are dictating to the Jewish people who survived the Babylonians, the Persians, the Romans and the Third Reich? Telling them that they cannot wipe out Hamas, which is committed to the evisceration of their population.

Who the hell do you think you are?