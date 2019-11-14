Mark Levin: 'The so-called whistleblower isn't a whistleblower under federal law'

Fox News host Mark Levin asserted on Thursday that the anonymous whistleblower at the center of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump is not actually a whistleblower “under federal law.”

“The so-called whistleblower is not a whistleblower. The so-called whistleblower is not covered by the whistleblower statute. The so-called whistleblower does not receive anonymity here, during an impeachment process,” Levin told “Hannity.”

Levin also said that the whistleblower can receive anonymity from the inspector general in the intelligence community.

"Beyond that and outside that, he gets no anonymity under federal law," Levin said.

All eyes were on moderate House Democrats in swing districts Wednesday night, after the first day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump wrapped up with no major revelations — but highlighted weaknesses in Democrats' key witnesses, who relied primarily on secondhand information and never once interacted with the president.

As the public hearing wrapped up on Wednesday, the panel voted 13-9, along party lines, to table a Republican motion to subpoena the whistleblower — signaling that not many minds had been swayed.

“The president’s not covered by the whistleblower statute under federal law. The president’s phone call is not covered by the whistleblower under the statute under federal law, so, what we have here is a massive cover-up,” Levin said.

Levin went on to say that there is a massive cover-up of a whistleblower who is a "Democrat CIA operative" with ties to CIA Director John Brennan, former Vice President Joe Biden, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., staff.

“Of course, they’re going to protect this guy. Of course, all of the media is going to protect this guy because the whole damn house of cards comes down if he [the whistleblower] becomes the 'blue dress' if you will.”

A whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignited the impeachment investigation, with Democrats accusing Trump of withholding military aid unless Ukraine investigated the Biden family.

