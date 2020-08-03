Mark Levin: Arrest of peaceful pro-life protesters in DC is example of the left’s ‘totalitarian purification’

The recent arrest of two pro-life protesters in Washington, D.C., is an example of the "totalitarian purification" of America being engineered by the left, according to Mark Levin.

The two students were detained over the weekend after writing in chalk "Black Pre-Born Lives Matter" in front of a Planned Parenthood office, an act for which they reportedly had obtained a city permit.

Levin said he is proud of the people arrested, adding that it shows the First Amendment now essentially only applies to Democrat-endorsed messaging.

"It doesn't apply to conservatives, it only applies to colleges and universities that radicalize their students and have radical groups, not to conservative speakers that might be invited on campus," said the Fox News host on his "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One" podcast.

"In many ways, the last two or three months, we've lost significant freedoms right under the First Amendment — freedom of speech freedom of association and freedom of the press. There is a totalitarian purification process going on and I've warned you about this for two decades that this day would come — and it's here," he added.

Levin, a Justice Department official during the Reagan administration, said that while top Democrats compare President Trump to 20th-century dictators, their own actions prove they may be projecting.

"You have this fool, [South Carolina Rep. James] Clyburn who calls this president 'Hitler' and now 'Mussolini'," Levin said. "He doesn't know anything about Mussolini — I am sick and damn tired of these democrats invoking Hitler to attack these Republican presidents."

At the same time, he said, it is reprehensible for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to refer to federal law enforcement as "stormtroopers." He then added that Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., together act like Morticia and Gomez Addams of "The Addams Family."

Meanwhile, he said, "we had a couple of young kids ... who were in Washington, D.C. and they decide on a crosswalk, in front of Planned Parenthood, to write in chalk – so, in other words, the rain comes and washes it away – Black Preborn Lives Matter."

He said that the outlet CBN reported the young activists went through the process of obtaining a permit to inscribe the message, but on the day of their rally over the weekend, were met by several officers of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Levin said the Frederick Douglass Foundation confirmed they had the necessary permits as well.

He read from the article, saying that a student from Towson, Md., and another from Washington, D.C., began writing in chalk on the sidewalk and were arrested for defacing public and private property.

Levin noted that District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed Black Lives Matter to inscribe their slogan on 16th Street NW in permanent paint, while allowing other left-wing messages to be written elsewhere — but compared that to the arrest of the peaceful pro-life activists.

"BLM and Antifa – in other words, the Democrats – [have been] burning down buildings, they're shooting people, they're stabbing people they hate Jews they hate America they're Marxist and they're [considered] 'mostly peaceful'."

"These young people were absolutely peaceful [over the weekend] and they're threatened."

Levin said the totalitarian bent of the Democratic Party will only get stronger, claiming moderate Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, "don't even perceive the threat that this nation is going through — or they don't care.

"The Democrats are united like ... legislative 'stormtroopers,'" he warned.