Mark Levin slams Democrats for treatment of AG Barr, calls Obama a 'pathological liar'

"Life, Liberty and Levin" host Mark Levin appeared on "Watters' World" Saturday and criticized Democrats for their treatment of Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, calling it a "disgrace."

"I've never seen a senior official of any administration ever treated like that," Levin said. "This hearing should have been [about] how do we come together as a nation to put down rioters who were trying to overthrow the country. Marxists, anarchists, whether they're Black Lives Matter or Antifa. But that's not how it works. The Democrat Party is all in on this radical hardcore agenda. And so they're beating up on the attorney general."

BARR SPARS WITH DEMS ON TRUMP TIES, RIOTS AT FIERY HOUSE HEARING

During the hearing, Barr clashed with several Democratic committee members who asked him questions only to cut him off when he tried to answer. At one point, he sarcastically described Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., as "a real class act" after Nadler initially denied Barr a five-minute break.

Levin said Democrats are "trying to soften him up and ruin his reputation when that information comes out" from U.S. attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

The host also had strong words for former President Barack Obama's speech at the funeral of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., where accused President Trump of voter suppression.

"Look, Barack Obama is a pathological liar. They're trying to set the stage for a close election of one or two battleground states, that it's systemic racism," Levin said. "They've been laying this foundation for months and months and months."

Levin blamed Obama for the nation's racial divide.

"You're one of the great reasons in this country where there is a huge racial divide. And you could have been a great leader," Levin said. "You could have a great leader, the American people of all races. But you couldn't put aside your community activism."