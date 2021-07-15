Levin blasts BLM's endorsement of Cuban dictatorship, media's history of ‘friendliness’ to autocrats

Former Reagan Justice Department official Mark Levin, host of Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," sounded off on "Hannity" Thursday after Black Lives Matter praised the Cuban dictatorship while blaming the United States for Havana unrest; adding that the media is encouraging such Marxist groups to rise to prominence because they themselves have a history of being deferential to authoritarians.

On Wednesday, BLM posted a lengthy decree lambasting the United States and praising the dictatorship in Havana as an ally of "oppressed peoples of African descent," prominently mentioning their harboring of U.S. fugitive and former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur, who was granted asylum after murdering a New Jersey State Trooper in 1973.

Levin, author of the new book "American Marxism," said the Marxism touted by BLM and other left-wing groups and figures is an "easy to promote" system because it is an "abstraction."

"Here's the problem. This ideology is an antihuman ideology… it is a theory. Everybody's going to be equal, everybody will be taken care of, and it is a lie," he said.

"Marxism is wrong in every single respect and hundreds of millions of people have paid with their lives and you have police states all over the world to prove it. The problem is, and what I write about an "American Marxism" is what's going on in our country. At this ideology is a poison, it's being taught in our public schools, it's being promoted in our universities and colleges by tenured professors."

"It's being promoted even by the Biden administration and the media," he added.

Levin went on to assert that much of the mainstream media is both onboard with and has a history of being deferential to Marxist and authoritarian regimes.

"The media do not disagree with these Marxist movements in America. Climate change isn't about polar bears and so forth, it's a de-growth movement… Critical race theory isn't even about race, it's about Marxism. They talk about destroying our history," he said.

"You know why we hate the media? Because they deserve it. You know why we hate The New York Times? Because it deserves that," said Levin.

"There's not a dime's worth of difference between most of the media in this country and where these American Marxist movements stand, whether it's BLM, whether it's the Green New Deal. They stand for these movements, they stand for this party. We have to stand for ourselves. Nobody's going to say, not the Republican Party, and other conservative movements, not this one or that one."