Kennedy, 'Outnumbered' on 'Let's Go Brandon' pilot: 'People really lost their minds with this'

"Outnumbered" panelist Kennedy called out the mainstream media Monday for comparing a Southwest pilot's use of the viral phrase "Let's Go Brandon" to terrorism while left-wing celebrities who threatened violence against former President Trump were given a pass.

SOUTHWEST LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO PILOT ACCUSED OF SAYING 'LET'S GO BRANDON': 'UNACCEPTABLE'

KENNEDY: So people really lost their minds with this, and there are people going, "This is literally terrorism." And it was like, actually, it's not. You need to look up the definition for the word literally and for terrorism because this doesn't fall under that umbrella. And you know, you had celebrities like Madonna saying that she's going to blow up the White House and Kathy Griffin with her bloody severed Trump head. And Robert De Niro saying he wanted to punch Trump in the mouth. So if you want a uniformity of how we treat the leader of the free world regardless of party, I'm fine with that. If you want to have a sense of humor and you want to make fun of a politician, I'm fine with that too. But you know, if you're mad that someone's making fun of someone you voted for, you really shouldn't be discussing politics at all.

