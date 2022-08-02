Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Leo Terrell on elderly California store owner fending off armed robbers: 'Second Amendment saved this man'

80-year-old store owner used shotgun to fire at robbers entering his store, suffering a heart attack

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Second amendment ‘saved’ this man, ‘leveled the playing field’: Terrell Video

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell praises an 80-year-old California man who shot at men trying to rob his store armed with stolen weapons.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell applauded the heroic actions of an 80-year-old store owner in California who used his right to bear arms to defend his business from armed robbers. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell criticized liberal leaders for encouraging criminal activity with soft-on-crime policies, leaving law-abiding citizens to defend themselves. 

EMERGING CRIME CAPITALS OF AMERICA: THESE CITIES HAVE THE HIGHEST MURDERS PER CAPITA

LEO TERRELL: The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, saved this 80-year-old man. Where's Gavin Newsom and Joe Biden talking about gun control? Those four criminals - they had illegal guns. This shop owner had a gun that he lawfully purchased, and he saved his life by having that gun. And look at those four criminals - they ran. They were scared because he leveled the playing field. He protected his livelihood and he protected his life. That's the Second Amendment working for those who are law-abiding citizens. I applaud that man. He's in the hospital. He had a heart attack. Hopefully, he comes out. And this is a deterrent to these criminals who are just running rampant in democratic cities funded by George Soros.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

California store owner levels the playing field against armed robbers Video
