Leo Terrell: I was a Democrat and 'they are failing this country'

Fox News contributor and former Democrat Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to address Sen. Elizabeth Warren's op-ed where she said Democrats could avoid big losses in the upcoming midterm elections. Terrell said the Democratic Party is in denial and out of touch with what is affecting everyday Americans.

LEO TERRELL: I was a Democrat, I'm a schoolteacher, and that's not what working-class Americans want at all. Elizabeth Warren is in a bubble because what she's asking the Biden administration to do is double down on the policies that are currently failing. They are failing this country and what they are in denial of is what was going on, what was working before they took office, it was working. But of course, that would have to be giving kudos to Trump, and they're not going to do that.

