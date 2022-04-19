Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell: I was a Democrat and 'they are failing this country'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Dems can avoid 'disaster' in midterms

Fox News Staff
Leo Terrell: Democrats are out of touch with working Americans Video

Leo Terrell: Democrats are out of touch with working Americans

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams Democrats for being unrelatable to the average American voter as midterms worry the Democratic Party.

Fox News contributor and former Democrat Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to address Sen. Elizabeth Warren's op-ed where she said Democrats could avoid big losses in the upcoming midterm elections. Terrell said the Democratic Party is in denial and out of touch with what is affecting everyday Americans. 

PETE HEGSETH ON BIDEN'S PLUMMETING POLL NUMBERS: ‘THEY GOT IN BED WITH THE CRAZY LEFT’

LEO TERRELL: I was a Democrat, I'm a schoolteacher, and that's not what working-class Americans want at all. Elizabeth Warren is in a bubble because what she's asking the Biden administration to do is double down on the policies that are currently failing. They are failing this country and what they are in denial of is what was going on, what was working before they took office, it was working. But of course, that would have to be giving kudos to Trump, and they're not going to do that. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.