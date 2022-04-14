Pete Hegseth on Biden's plummeting poll numbers: 'They got in bed with the crazy left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that President Biden’s plummeting poll numbers do not indicate success for Democrats in the midterms. Biden's approval rating has reached the lowest level of his presidency, with a new poll showing only a third of Americans approve of his job performance, as one Democratic strategist warned the losses could be "biblical" for the party.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY: POLL

PETE HEGSETH: Sometimes you just have to stop and say 33? That low, this fast? Alarm bells have to be going off. The question is not whether or not it will be biblical, it’s which one, is it a flood, drought, plague, locusts? I don’t know which calamity it's going to be. We can tick down the items that we often do: inflation, the border, crime, illegal immigration, whatever you want to focus on. Ukraine, Afghanistan, we can go down the list.

But it’s also the cultural issues that they have allowed to bubble to the top. Whether it’s gender or critical race theory or even the way COVID is politicized. You can manage, if you're a Democrat, the fact that you’re getting hit a little bit in the pocketbook, and rationalize that away. But if you feel like your party has lost sanity, that’s where the independent numbers are even lower, 26%. You just say the adults aren’t in charge over there and you cannot undo that with a press release or a hashtag. Their backs are against the wall for all the right reasons. They got in bed with the crazy left, and now they are associated with them.

