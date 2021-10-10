Leo Terrell applauds Morgan Freeman's opposition to defund the police movement

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell applauded Morgan Freeman on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday for his opposition to the defund the police movement, arguing law enforcement is good for all communities to ensure public safety. Terrell continued by saying the Black community loves the police, but predicted Freeman would experience pushback from the Hollywood elite over his remarks.

MORGAN FREEMAN REJECTS DEFUNDING THE POLICE: ‘MOST OF THEM’ ARE ‘DOING THEIR JOB’

LEO TERRELL: Well, you know, I hope he has plenty of job security and financial stability because he's going to be attacked by Cori Bush and the left… What bothers me is that people think that Black people think the same way. They think that we all hate the police and that police officers are bad for the community. It's the contrary. Democratic cities, people of color, of all color, they want the police. Morgan Freeman is in that Hollywood elite, so he's going to get some blowback. I applaud him for speaking out because it shatters this ridiculous concept that we think alike; we all hate the police. We don't hate the police. We love the police because 98% of them, maybe 99%, they protect us. Twenty-four seven, when we're asleep at night, they're out there protecting us.

