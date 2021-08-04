Leo Terrell: Cuomo vs. Kavanaugh is classic example of 'rules for thee, not for me'

In the wake of the New York attorney general's report, critics are contrasting Democrats' treatment of Governor Cuomo to their treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In an interview on "Outnumbered," Fox News contributor Leo Terrell took aim at "tyrant" Cuomo and questioned why the Democratic legislature didn't complete their own investigation when the sexual harassment allegations were made.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

LEO TERRELL: This is really embarrassing. It's a classic example of rules for thee, but not for me. There was no evidence against Kavanaugh. There was nothing. And yet you have Cuomo out there pretending to be the white knight. Here, there is overwhelming evidence, an objective, independent investigation that was done and proving that Cuomo had basically violated the rights – the civil rights – of 11 women. I want to be very clear: Governor Cuomo is a boss, a bully, a tyrant, and he should be shunned.

What prevents justice from taking place is this political track. …. There is overwhelming evidence for that district attorney right now to charge Governor Cuomo. That's a political game. And the Democratic legislature in New York, shame on them. You're telling me they didn't have this information? They could have done the same investigation. This is the ugly nature of politics and Democratic royalty, because this political track is slowing down the legal track. … I honestly believe that Governor Cuomo has enough information on some of these Democratic lawmakers to prevent them from doing what is right. And what is right is for Governor Cuomo either to resign, to be impeached or to be charged with a crime today.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: