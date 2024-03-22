Expand / Collapse search
Lego instructs California police department to stop using Lego heads to mask identities of suspects: report

The images of suspects with digitally altered Lego heads quickly went viral on social media

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Comedian Joe Piscopo on cops replacing suspects' faces with LEGOs: It's 'such an LA thing' Video

Comedian Joe Piscopo on cops replacing suspects' faces with LEGOs: It's 'such an LA thing'

Radio show host and comedian Joe Piscopo discusses the funny pictures turning the heads of Americans on ' America Reports.' 

The Murrieta Police Department in California has been instructed by Lego to stop digitally adding Lego heads onto photos of suspects, according to a recent report. 

"Lt. Jeremy Durrant told the Washington Examiner that the Lego Group had contacted them, and requested to stop editing Lego heads onto the photos," the outlet reported Thursday. 

In an Instagram post from Tuesday, the Murrieta Police Department explained that it was placing Lego head images over suspects' faces to mask their identities in accordance with state law. 

CALIFORNIA POLICE DEPARTMENT USING LEGO HEADS TO REPLACE FACES OF SUSPECTS

The Murrieta Police Department in California has been instructed by Lego to stop digitally adding Lego heads onto photos of suspects, according to a recent report.  (Murrieta Police Department )

"On January 1st, a new law went into effect that restricts the how and when law enforcement agencies in California share suspect photos & mugshots," the post reads. "The new law, Assembly Bill 994 & Penal Code 13665, now prohibits law enforcement from sharing suspect photos for nonviolent crimes, unless specified circumstances exist. Additionally, the new law requires agencies to remove suspect mugshots from social media after 14 days, unless special circumstances exist."

The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone's rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects. In order to share what is happening in Murrieta, we chose to cover the faces of suspects to protect their identity while still aligning with the new law.

The law — Assembly Bill 994 and Penal Code 13665 — also requires suspect mugshots posted on social media be deleted after 14 days unless special circumstances exist.

SUSPECT HIJACKS LA BUS WITH BB GUN, SMASHES INTO RITZ-CARLTON

California Fox News graphic

The law — Assembly Bill 994 and Penal Code 13665 — also requires suspect mugshots posted on social media be deleted after 14 days unless special circumstances exist. (Fox News)

The MPD started using Lego faces to obscure the faces of some criminal suspects long before the law went into effect on Jan.1, a police spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. 

"In the interest of keeping our residents updated on public safety events in our community while, at the same time, respecting the new regulations, we’ve been obscuring the faces of suspects in our social media posts in various ways. We’ve been doing this for the past couple of years, and it’s nothing new to us."

Murrieta Police Department Lt. Jeremy Durrant and Lego did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.