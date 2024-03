Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A man in California allegedly took control of a city bus, taking it on a reckless joyride of destruction before crashing it into one of the country's most famous hotels, according to reports.

The unidentified male suspect reportedly hijacked a Metro bus in Los Angeles by holding the driver at gunpoint with a BB gun.

Local officials report the hijacker then instructed the bus driver to make a series of stops at different locations, according to local outlet KTLA5.

During the bizarre hostage situation, the bus collided with a series of other vehicles as the driver was forced to ignore basic road safety.

Photos and videos captured during the hijack show the bus speeding through a red light on West 11th Street and South Grand Avenue and being struck by another vehicle crossing through the intersection, according to reports.

The tense situation came to an end when the bus drove into the wall of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on West Olympic Boulevard.

The vehicle busted through the wall of the hotel and damaged a vault kept at the location.

The suspect fled the scene of the crash but was apprehended by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators told local media that they believe the suspect was homeless.

The weapon was only discovered to be a BB gun after being recovered at the scene of the crash.

No passengers were reported on board the Metro bus when it was hijacked.

The driver and a motorist involved in a collision with the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.