Legal immigrant who served in Iraq enraged after state allows driver's licenses for illegal immigrants

A Somali-American legal immigrant who served in the Iraq War is speaking out against what she calls Minnesota's "outrageous" new policy allowing illegal immigrants to receive a driver's license.

Army combat veteran Shukri Abdirahman emigrated from Somalia legally while trying to flee the socialist dictatorship of her home country, and even ran a congressional bid to unseat "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in 2022.

She joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss her treacherous journey to the United States and how her experience has shaped her opinion on the legislation.

"Absolutely outrageous," Abdirahman told Todd Piro Tuesday. "I can no longer recognize what country I'm in because I came here legally. I came here back… when our country had laws and rules. I waited in the slums of Kenya for three years to be vetted medically and criminally, and after we got here, I waited five years to prove myself that I was going to be someone worthy, and who's going to be worthy of citizenship."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, D., signed the "Driver's Licenses for All" bill into law on Tuesday, allowing tens of thousands of individuals to pursue a driver's license regardless of immigration status.

The new law reverses a two-decade-old policy that barred illegal immigrants from seeking driver's licenses over public safety concerns following 9/11.

But now, 80,000 people in the state will be eligible to pursue a driver's license, according to the Associated Press, as supporters argue it will bolster security since drivers will have taken driver's education courses and be insured.

Despite those claims, Abdirahman argued the measure comes as an electoral ploy to bolster votes for Democrat candidates.

"We have opened the borders all this time," Abdirahman said. "We have successfully… flooded millions and millions of… future Democratic voters. What do we do then to make them look like they're legal? So let's give them a driver's license where you have to originally have to be… a citizen or at least have documents showing that you are a legal citizen to begin with."

The policy will take effect October 1, and does still require applicants to submit a verifiable address, identifying documents and pass the necessary driving tests.

Applicants will no longer, however, need to submit proof of citizenship or documents verifying their legality in the country.

Abdirahman, who spent three years in Kenya before arriving in the United States at 13 years old, noted she didn't get "anything" for free during her long trek to become an American.

"I didn't come here for free," Abdirahman said. "I didn't get anything for free, let alone become a citizen."

