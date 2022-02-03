Muslim Army veteran running to unseat Ilhan Omar: 'I was proud to put my life on the line for America'

A Somali refugee and U.S. Army veteran is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in an effort to fund the police, secure American borders, and preserve the American dream she is now living after fleeing a socialist dictatorship.

MUSLIM MILITARY VETERAN HOPES TO UNSEAT ILHAN OMAR, BLASTS ‘SQUAD’ LAWMAKER FOR NEGLECTING HER DISTRICT

Shukri Abdirahman, Minnesota mother of three, announced her bid to unseat the ‘Squad’ member earlier this week, and spoke to "Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro regarding her effort to represent the 5th Congressional District as a Republican. She said Omar's far-left agenda is "upsetting to see" when it comes to illegal immigration.

"I gave my life to this country for 10 and a half years, I put my life on the line for the ideals of America, the America that I got used to, the America that I was proud to put my life on the line and I came here legally as a refugee," Abdirahman said.

Abdirahman said she waited in the "slums of Kenya" to go through vetting procedures to come to the U.S. legally.

ILHAN OMAR WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2022, CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES

"Now you have open borders that we don't know who's crossing, no one is getting vetted," she said. "We don't know how dangerous those people are to our livelihoods."

Abdirahman ultimately spent three years in Kenya while trying to flee the socialist dictatorship of her home country, and arrived in the United States when she was just 13 years old.

Following the Black Hawk Down incident, Abdirahman felt a calling to serve the nation she now calls home. She served in the Army for over a decade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't believe that vetting is racist," Abdirahman stated. "I don't believe securing our borders are racist. People need to come the right way and our nation needs to be kept safe."

"All our politicians, government leaders have a responsibility to protect our sovereign nation and our people," she continued.

Omar announced her plans to seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections earlier this week.