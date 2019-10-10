Liberal news website becomes latest to shut down, with parent company suggesting it wasn't able to establish an audience

Left-leaning news and opinion site Splinter announced Thursday it was shutting down, with its parent company suggesting there was not an audience to support it.

Aleksander Chan, the site's editor-in-chief, issued a statement that "as of today, Splinter will cease publication."

"As of today, Splinter will cease publication. It has been my greatest honor to have been the editor of this site and I will love this staff to my dying breath," Chan wrote.

"Thank you to all of our readers, fans, and haters—it’s been a thrill. Further details TK. Splinter forever."

JOY BEHAR KNOCKS ELLEN DEGENERES-BUSH FRIENDSHIP: I DON'T SEE MYSELF HANGING OUT WITH DONALD TRUMP!

Splinter began in 2013 as part of Fusion TV's website, but in July 2017 launched its own independent site.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast, the editorial director of Splinter's parent company, G/O Media, explained the decision.

“Despite the hard work of everyone on that staff, which has produced much outstanding journalism and great scoops, establishing a steady and sustainable audience for a relatively young site proved challenging in a fiercely competitive sector," Paul Maidment wrote to employees.

"Given that reality, the leadership team made the difficult decision to cease operation of Splinter and redistribute the headcount to the other sites to increase the impact the editorial department can have overall.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maidment asserted that there would be "no reduction" in the workforce and that Splinter staffers would be "reallocated" to other sites within the company.

G/O Media oversees several websites, including A/V Club, Deadspin, Gizmodo, Jezebel, and The Onion.