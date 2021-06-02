Former State Dept investigator on leaked Fauci emails: 'I don't trust these scientists' about Wuhan lab

Former State Department investigator David Asher said Wednesday that the leaked emails of Dr. Anthony Fauci, including correspondence with a key figure linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology who thanked Fauci for using his voice to "dispel the myths" that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a product of a lab leak.

"I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab from the Wuhan Insitute of Virology," said Ecohealth Alliance President Peter Daszak in April of 2020.

"From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins..."

During an "America’s Newsroom" interview with Bill Hemmer, Asher was asked why the Wuhan lab leak theory was dismissed early in the pandemic by scientific experts.

"We’ve been told in the last three days that lab leaks happen all the time. We’ve had epidemiologists on the air for 15 months—that was not something we heard a lot and suddenly in the last four days everyone’s talking about it," Hemmer said.

Speaking specifically about Daszak, who also served as a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, Asher hypothesized that the Ecohealth president may have been "prompted" to dismiss information indicating that the coronavirus escaped from a lab.

"Can you trust these scientists? I don’t trust these scientists right now" said Asher. "I trust our national lab scientists, I trust our Army scientists. I don’t trust these paid, in the pocket by Chinese scientists."

In May of 2020, Daszak said there was "zero evidence" that the virus came out of a lab in China during an appearance on "60 Minutes."

More than 3,200 emails linked to Dr. Fauci were obtained by BuzzFeed News that have been made available online.

In addition, The Washington Post received at least 860 pages and hundreds more were made public under the Freedom of Information Act.