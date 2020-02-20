Lawrence Jones polls Trump rally crowd about Democrats' Nevada debate: 'Bernie is history'

"Hannity" correspondent Lawrence Jones traveled to Colorado Springs on Thursday to interview rallygoers ahead of President Trump's event.

Jones told host Sean Hannity that the consensus among those waiting outside the Broadmoor World Arena was that while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., may be running ahead of his rivals in the Democratic primary, his socialist platform has no chance against the incumbent president.

MARK STEYN MOCKS BLOOMBERG AS 'RUSSIAN ASSET' INSTALLED TO MAKE BIDEN LOOK VIGOROUS

They also predicted former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign will crater after what they considered a lackluster performance at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas the previous evening.

"This was the largest crowd I've ever seen," Jones said. "It wasn't just elderly people, it wasn't just farmers. It was young people that were against socialism."

One man told Jones that none of the Democratic contenders could beat Trump in a general election debate.

"Last night's debate showed a lot of those candidates are so flawed," another man agreed.

Jones asked one woman about Bloomberg pumping millions of dollars into his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Little Mike -- He's just going to shrink even more," she replied, referencing one of Trump's nicknames for his rival.

When Jones asked another attendee about the growing number of young people rallying around Sanders, she disagreed with the sentiment.

"They're here. Our young people are here," she said.

"I think Bernie is history and his past, it doesn't go well with the American values," another man remarked.