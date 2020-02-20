Mark Steyn mocks Bloomberg as 'Russian asset' installed 'to make Joe Biden look forceful and vigorous'

Author and commentator Mark Steyn riffed Thursday on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's performance at the previous night's Democratic presidential debate, satirically claiming that the 78-year-old media mogul must be a "Russian asset."

"I think the best explanation for Bloomberg is that he is in fact a Russian asset who has been planted into the Democrat race to make Joe Biden look forceful and vigorous," Steyn said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," adding that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had "filleted" Bloomberg on the stage in Las Vegas.

"You've said that he spent $460 million to wind up on stage, talking about nondisclosure agreements," Steyn continued, noting prior remarks by host Tucker Carlson, before adding that Warren's claim that Bloomberg once referred to women as "horse-faced lesbians" and "fat broads" was very damning to the former mayor's campaign.

According to the Washington Post, the remark appeared in a 1990 booklet of alleged jokes and remarks made by Bloomberg. A campaign spokesman told the Post that "Mike simply did not say the things somebody wrote in this gag gift" -- as the booklet was allegedly a gift for Bloomberg's 48th birthday by an official at Bloomberg LP.

Steyn said that instead of responding to Warren's attacks, Bloomberg "stood there looking horse-faced himself, unable to respond to it."

"Eventually, it's such a lively debate, miracle of miracles, Joe Biden wakes up and starts having a swing -- 'Come on, man. God love you man.'" he continued, offering an impression of the former vice president.

"Bloomberg is the biggest disaster on the stage," Steyn said, adding that if the general election is set up as billionaire versus billionaire, President Trump will handily defeat Bloomberg.