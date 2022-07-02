Lawrence Jones: It's time to celebrate the nation that never gives up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawrence Jones reminded viewers why it's so important to honor and celebrate America and the sacrifices it took to make and keep the nation free Saturday on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: It's important to remember what makes America so great. This is not a time to air our grievances. This is a time to celebrate our freedoms, our liberty — all the opportunities that our country has to offer. You can start with nothing and build your life into something more than your wildest dreams. But none of those things come cheap. You have to remember that.

If it wasn't for our nation's Founding Fathers and the brace men and women who have spent the last 246 years defending our country, we wouldn't have any of those things. We talked tonight to hero after hero after hero, and it's because of their sacrifices, because of that tenacious American attitude that never gives up, we're able to be here and celebrate our Independence Day. So go out there and enjoy the barbeque, enjoy the fireworks. If we can't take the time to celebrate our triumphs as a nation, then what have we been fighting for?

