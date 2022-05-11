Lawrence Jones on 'Outnumbered': 'The Democratic Party isn't listening to voters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones ripped the Democrats for sky-high prices at the pump and grocery store, warning the party itself is "not listening" to its constituents. Lawrence said Wednesday on "Outnumbered." the Biden administration isn't

LAWRENCE JONES: It's unbelievable. And we cite polls so often, but what about our representatives actually speaking to their people? One of the unique jobs that I have here is being able to go to diners and talk with people from all different walks of life. And when I'm in West Virginia and the moms are telling me about the formula and the gas prices and the crime, and then I go to the south side of Chicago, they say the same thing, and then I go to Birmingham, Alabama, Dallas... It gets to the point where you just got to say that the Democratic Party is not listening to the voters there. And Harris is right that they want to try to separate us. I'm here to tell you, the people that I talk to on a day-to-day basis, they don't believe that. They don't believe the Democrats. They feel like they are responsible for what's happening in the country today.

