Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Rick Scott doubles down on call for Biden to resign over inflation crisis: 'Get out of the way'

Scott responds to Biden criticism on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Rick Scott: Biden doesn't even know what state I am from Video

Sen. Rick Scott: Biden doesn't even know what state I am from

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., responds to his claim that Biden should resign in order to fix inflation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reiterated Wednesday his stance that President Biden should resign as inflation continues to impact the economy. Scott joined "Fox & Friends" to torch Biden's economic policies, arguing the president seems "confused" when discussing the issues.

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES 'HELP, NOT HURT' INFLATION

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Well, look at his accomplishments. It's the opposite. We're in horrible shape. He doesn't even know what state I'm from. And you said he was supposed to give his ideas on inflation yesterday. What were his ideas? Oh, it's everybody else's fault but his. So we know he can't do it. Let's be honest. We know that Joe Biden cannot fix this economy. Alright, get out of the way, let somebody else do it. That's what you do in business life. … He's confused about all these things. … Get people back to work. That's how this country was built. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Sen. Rick Scott hits back after Biden slams 'ultra-MAGA agenda' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.