Sen. Rick Scott doubles down on call for Biden to resign over inflation crisis: 'Get out of the way'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reiterated Wednesday his stance that President Biden should resign as inflation continues to impact the economy. Scott joined "Fox & Friends" to torch Biden's economic policies, arguing the president seems "confused" when discussing the issues.

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES 'HELP, NOT HURT' INFLATION

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Well, look at his accomplishments. It's the opposite. We're in horrible shape. He doesn't even know what state I'm from. And you said he was supposed to give his ideas on inflation yesterday. What were his ideas? Oh, it's everybody else's fault but his. So we know he can't do it. Let's be honest. We know that Joe Biden cannot fix this economy. Alright, get out of the way, let somebody else do it. That's what you do in business life. … He's confused about all these things. … Get people back to work. That's how this country was built.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: