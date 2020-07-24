Lawrence Jones: Big-city 'anarchists' using George Floyd's death 'as a shield'

Left-wing protests that have spiraled out of control in cities like Portland, Ore., are examples of a well-funded anarchist movement -- not a grassroots call for reform in the wake of George Floyd's death two months ago, "Fox Nation" host Lawrence Jones said Friday.

The violent protesters have a far-left agenda that doesn't comport with the needs of the underprivileged communities on behalf of which they claim to be rebelling, Jones told "Hannity" guest host Jason Chaffetz.

"As you know Jason, I've been on the ground reporting on all these liberal cities for a while," Jones said. "I spent the better part of last year going to every single city -- talking about the death, poverty and destruction in these communities. It's not just the anti-law-enforcement rhetoric but the fact that they are willing to let the cities burn."

JUDGE DENIES OREGON'S REQUEST TO STOP ARRESTS BY FEDERAL AGENTS IN PORTLAND

"The most disgusting part about this is, this started being about George Floyd -- and you have a bunch of paid anarchists who are now trying to use George Floyd's death as a shield when this has nothing to do with them. These people have their own agenda -- they are anarchists and they are paid -- they're willing to take over 'zones'."

Jones added that there is no accountability in municipal offices in these cities, saying leaders like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have failed in their No. 1 responsibility: keeping residents safe.

"Average Americans who don't even care about the politics of a Democrat or Republican Party, are fearful right now because they see what is happening to their cities," Jones added.

Later, Jones said he would advise President Trump to press the Republican National Committee to go out and fill the void being left by failing Democratic leaders in the cities.

"I think he should hold the Republican National Committee accountable. These are American citizens ... it is our duty to fight for life from the womb to the tomb. The only way we can win is changing what's happening in those communities. You can't change it if you are not there," he said.

Jones added that he has spoken with residents of hard-hit cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore who underline that they don't care where the help comes from, they just need it soon.