Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lawrence Jones asks if Democrats should worry about mass exodus from blue states

The 'Cross Country' host breaks down blue state residents leaving for red states

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Should Dems be concerned about blue state exodus? Video

Should Dems be concerned about blue state exodus?

Lawrence Jones joins former Biden surrogate Kevin Walling and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren in making sense of the emigration from blue states on ‘Cross Country.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones asked former Biden surrogate Kevin Walling and OutKick host Tomi Lahren about mass emigration from Democrat-run states Saturday on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: These are folks in Austin. Austin is very liberal. A lot of people are fleeing California and New York, and they're doing it because of the policies there. Should Dems be concerned about that?

AMERICANS FLEE BLUE CITIES FOR RED STATES DURING THE PANDEMIC: REPORT

KEVIN WALLING: I think it's part policy-related, but I also think it's coming out of this pandemic where so many Americans are realizing that they can oftentimes work from wherever. And why be in downtown, in a city, when you can live by a beach, or by great barbecue or great music like in Austin? So I think this is more of the great reshuffling that we're seeing as a result of COVID-19 — people leaving their works, changing their line of works completely, and realizing that oftentimes they can work from anywhere and why not be where there's great barbeque, great people — you talk to the folks in Austin, and why be in a hot city right now downtown when you can be by the water?

TOMI LAHREN: If people wanted to be in a beautiful place, they'd be fleeing to California. It's 100% the policies, and it's the Democrat policies that people are fleeing from. Where I agree with Kevin is that during the pandemic, people realized they shouldn't be locked down, they shouldn't be infringed open, so they moved to the great red states that had freedom and that had reopening economies. That is definitely true. People are fleeing to places that have that key word, which is freedom. There are a lot of wonderful liberal states that have natural resources, that have beaches, that have mountains — wonderful things to offer. Unfortunately the politicians are not offering them what they want. 

Born and raised on the streets of Los Angeles Skid Row, General Dogan walks past tents and clothes on the street near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.  

Born and raised on the streets of Los Angeles Skid Row, General Dogan walks past tents and clothes on the street near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.   (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

Should Dems be concerned about blue state exodus? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.