Lawrence Jones asks if Democrats should worry about mass exodus from blue states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones asked former Biden surrogate Kevin Walling and OutKick host Tomi Lahren about mass emigration from Democrat-run states Saturday on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: These are folks in Austin. Austin is very liberal. A lot of people are fleeing California and New York, and they're doing it because of the policies there. Should Dems be concerned about that?

AMERICANS FLEE BLUE CITIES FOR RED STATES DURING THE PANDEMIC: REPORT

KEVIN WALLING: I think it's part policy-related, but I also think it's coming out of this pandemic where so many Americans are realizing that they can oftentimes work from wherever. And why be in downtown, in a city, when you can live by a beach, or by great barbecue or great music like in Austin? So I think this is more of the great reshuffling that we're seeing as a result of COVID-19 — people leaving their works, changing their line of works completely, and realizing that oftentimes they can work from anywhere and why not be where there's great barbeque, great people — you talk to the folks in Austin, and why be in a hot city right now downtown when you can be by the water?

…

TOMI LAHREN: If people wanted to be in a beautiful place, they'd be fleeing to California. It's 100% the policies, and it's the Democrat policies that people are fleeing from. Where I agree with Kevin is that during the pandemic, people realized they shouldn't be locked down, they shouldn't be infringed open, so they moved to the great red states that had freedom and that had reopening economies. That is definitely true. People are fleeing to places that have that key word, which is freedom. There are a lot of wonderful liberal states that have natural resources, that have beaches, that have mountains — wonderful things to offer. Unfortunately the politicians are not offering them what they want.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: