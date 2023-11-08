LAURA: Republicans were outspent in all of these races

FOX News host Laura Ingraham analyzes the 2023 state elections and how they will impact Republicans on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is, beyond the Republicans being outmaneuvered on the social issues , they were outspent in all of these races as well. So, is there a plan? I mean, does anyone have a plan for how to turn that around in 2024? It does not seem like it. And the other point is, as always, the media was egregiously pro-abortion and pro-marijuana in its coverage.

Obviously, we know that's not going to change. So again, we must accept these facts and pivot. We have to build on the success that Trump , DeSantis, Greg Abbott in Texas and a lot of other great governors have found. Their policies appealed to Republicans and independents and open-minded Democrats, including to Hispanics and even more African American men.

So, is next year going to be an uphill battle? I'm not trying to shy away from that. It is, but Republicans can win. After all, they control about half of the country and their policies make life better for working people. Why else would 76% of the country on the Monday poll just released by The New York Times say we're going in the wrong direction?