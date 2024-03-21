LAURA: The left-wing intelligentsia has railed against the suburbs for decades

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantles President Biden’s "initiatives to advance housing equity" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: For decades, the left-wing intelligentsia, such as it is, has enjoyed railing against the suburbs, calling them lily-white hotbeds of dysfunction, McMansions managed by Stepford Wives, drivers of climate change — it's endless ridicule and disdain.

They've been desperate to change zoning laws in order to force social and demographic change on neighborhoods that the left does not consider diverse enough. The word you hear a lot of now is "equity," and this week, Biden announced initiatives to advance housing equity and promote what he claims to be affordable housing.

How will this be done? Through a federal power grab essentially, an aggressive federal intervention in local politics — a plan to pressure cities and other localities to relax zoning restrictions that prevent the construction of, let's say, a tenement in the middle of a single-family home neighborhood. Biden's outgoing HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge has said that we're about a million housing units short in the United States right now.

