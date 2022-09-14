LAURA INGRAHAM: Wonder why your kids come home questioning your family's values?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham decried gender and sex education being forced onto children and normalizing deviancy Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If you wonder why your kids come home questioning your family's values and beliefs, it's because of so-called educators like Ms. Parker. Now in that push to normalize deviancy, she's doing her part to advance the Left's larger goal, which is to persecute anyone with traditional views on sexuality. Now, the unions and the leftists who fund them want conservative parents driven underground or out of public life altogether. Bottom line: If you're a devout Christian or Muslim or a Jew, then they think you're hateful and they want to convince your kids to hate you.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE NUMBERS DO NOT LIE

In New Jersey, second graders are now being forced to learn about gender identity starting this semester. New guidelines include discussing the range of ways that people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior. Huh? Of course, when parents object to that, as most normal parents should, they're attacked by unions as dangerous extremists.

Take it somewhere else? OK. Translation: You people who pay the bills should sit down and shut up or move out of state.

So much for diversity, equity and inclusion. All these people stand for is exclusion. Republicans in New Jersey are smartly jumping on the state's new education standards that push this gender identity issue into the classroom. But despite parents' strenuous objections, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy green-lit these new sexualized education standards that are being implemented, as I said, right now. So in New Jersey's Seventh District, interesting stuff happening there: Tom Kean Jr. — Republican — is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski, hitting his both inflationary record and the radicalization of the school curricula issue.

