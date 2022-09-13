LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Expand / Collapse search
Published

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: The Brutal Truth

Laura Ingraham discusses how politicians and the media lie, but the actual numbers and data reveal the truth on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020. 

That's an increase of 6.8% in only four years. That was despite the effects of COVID, and remember, there was no inflation then. But now? By spending trillions on nonsense programs and printing hundreds of billions of dollars, Democrats and Joe Biden are robbing you blind. A new report just came out from the Census Bureau today saying that real median household income fell from $71,186 in 2020 to $70,784 in 2021.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference. ((AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais))

In other words, the U.S. economy under Trump, when we were shut down from COVID, generated better results for the average person than the U.S. economy under Biden — when we had a vaccine, and when the country should have totally reopened. 

