LAURA INGRAHAM: Who knew Harrison Butker's commencement speech could be so triggering?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech "triggering" so many critics on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Who knew that a commencement speech about the importance of mothers and fathers delivered by a pro-athlete could be so triggering?

...

WASHINGTON POST ACCUSED OF ADVANCING ANTISEMITIC TROPE BY NYC MAYOR ADAMS’ OFFICE: ‘SHOULD BE ASHAMED'

Harrison Butker's speech heard 'round the world. Now, let's be very clear what the goal here is: There are people at the highest levels of decision-making in America who believe that the traditional teachings of the Catholic Church, many other Christian churches, should not be discussed publicly — ever — and they're making an example out of Butker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP