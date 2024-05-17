LAURA INGRAHAM: Who knew Harrison Butker's commencement speech could be so triggering?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech "triggering" so many critics on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Who knew that a commencement speech about the importance of mothers and fathers delivered by a pro-athlete could be so triggering?
Harrison Butker's speech heard 'round the world. Now, let's be very clear what the goal here is: There are people at the highest levels of decision-making in America who believe that the traditional teachings of the Catholic Church, many other Christian churches, should not be discussed publicly — ever — and they're making an example out of Butker.
They want to make it impossible for anyone to preach or speak the traditional doctrine of Christianity regarding husbands, wives and children. Now, talk about a divisive atmosphere they're creating, where tens of millions of Americans, probably more, are afraid to speak their mind. Now, remember, a lot of these commentators popping off about Butker are simply ignorant of the basic tenets of Christianity, because Christians are called to spread the faith, not keep it hidden under a bushel, as the Gospel says.