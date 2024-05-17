Benedictine College nuns say Harrison Butker's speech did not 'represent' school's values, 'fostered division'

Harrison Butker delivered a faith-based speech earlier this week at Benedictine College's commencement ceremony; however, the address is now receiving backlash from members of the Catholic school itself.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker drew controversy with comments made throughout the speech, particularly when he urged women to embrace the title of "homemaker."

Nuns at the college took issue with that portion of the speech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedectine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedectine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested," the nuns said in a statement on Facebook.

"Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership.

CLICK HERE TO READ HARRISON BUTKER’S FULL SPEECH

"Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be ‘homemakers’ in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis.

"We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1,500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College."

Butker also went after President Biden while adding, "things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butker's jersey sales have since skyrocketed on the NFL shop, while lots in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl earlier this year with Kansas City.