Ingraham: Second Senate impeachment trial of Trump will be 'ugly, feudal farce'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's commitment to holding a post-presidential impeachment trial of Donald Trump sets the stage for an "ugly, feudal farce," Laura Ingraham said Friday.

"Chuck Schumer is pushing forward with a trial almost one year after the first impeachment farce that focused on Ukraine," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "After initially suggesting a trial next week, the Senate reached an agreement earlier to push it to February 9th. That doesn't change the facts: This is an egregious, vicious act of political violence against the U.S. Constitution and our country."

Holding a trial is also, Ingraham added, "an incredibly stupid mistake that's going to hurt Joe Biden."

Supporters of holding a trial, Ingraham said, should "spare us the claim that Democrats and a handful of Republicans are trying to make that they truly care about punishing individuals who incite political violence.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DELAYED TO WEEK OF FEB. 8, SCHUMER SAYS

"Where was their sanctimony and demand for justice when Minneapolis was smoldering? ... Or how about when rioters and looters used the George Floyd case as an excuse to rampage across cities across the nation?"

What's more, Ingraham predicted, the only Republicans who are likely to vote to convict Trump are the "self-indulgent, self-righteous goofballs" she referred to as "Senator Romkowski", referring to anti-Trump Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

"Another point: Going after Trump makes the Biden administration look weak," Ingraham said. "Remember when Obama pursued Bush and Cheney for war crimes? Well, of course you don't because Obama was much too smart for that. He had too much sense.

"If Democrats really believe that Donald Trump is disgraced and washed up with no political future, man, they are acting really insecure about that concept. If Democrats insist on going through with this unconstitutional impeachment, Republicans have to ensure that they pay a heavy political price."