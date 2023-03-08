LAURA INGRAHAM: The public simply won't believe the establishment on much of anything

Laura Ingraham discusses just what establishment elites do to undermine the American people on "The Ingraham Angle."

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: ‘60 MINUTES’ TRIES TURNING BACK THE CLOCK AFTER DECLARING COVID LAB LEAK THEORY ‘DEBUNKED’

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, when the press kept catching LBJ falsely describing the true state of the Vietnam War effort, it became known as his credibility gap. Repeated assurances of progress that didn't pan out only undermine support for the war at home.

Well, fast-forward now to present day, where another credibility gap is eroding public faith in almost everything that our so-called experts are saying, led by, of course, the establishment of both parties. Last night, we blew open the COVID lab leak cover-up where politicians, health officials, academics all refused to tell the full truth about the origins of COVID.

Worse than that, instead of holding China accountable, these American officials smeared American doctors and yours truly and a few others. And rather than raising bloody hell about any of this — rather than demanding answers, the press helps the fraudsters cover their tracks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, this has led us to a very dangerous place where large segments of the public simply won't believe the establishment on much of anything. Can you blame them? Now, time and again, when our elites sense their narrative is about to be split wide open, they decide to attack the messenger.