LAURA INGRAHAM: Secretary Austin is the 'invisible general'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questions how no one noticed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was not at work and hospitalized on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Look, we're running a television show, not the Pentagon, but if anyone on my senior staff was missing for four days, we'd all know about it within, what? Maybe 12 hours? Now, why? Because, first of all, we care about each other and also because we're in near-constant communication and because each staffer is really important to our daily production.

But Lloyd Austin is the secretary of defense, the top official in a 2.8 million person department. He disappears for four days and no one even notices it.

Now, the headlines on this story mainly focus on the fact that the Pentagon didn't inform people, but I think more significant is that no one seemed to notice him gone. Not the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Not the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, not senior White House personnel and not the president of the United States. Well, of course, he was busy getting sunburned in the Caribbean.

But imagine disappearing from your office and the people you deal with on a daily basis don't even notice for days.

