Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA INGRAHAM: Secretary Austin is the 'invisible general'

Putin and Xi noticed Austin was gone, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Putin and Xi track every stumble of Biden Video

Laura: Putin and Xi track every stumble of Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the president's 'desperate actions' as Defense Secretary Austin is secretly hospitalized on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham questions how no one noticed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was not at work and hospitalized on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Look, we're running a television show, not the Pentagon, but if anyone on my senior staff was missing for four days, we'd all know about it within, what? Maybe 12 hours? Now, why? Because, first of all, we care about each other and also because we're in near-constant communication and because each staffer is really important to our daily production.

But Lloyd Austin is the secretary of defense, the top official in a 2.8 million person department. He disappears for four days and no one even notices it.  

FLORIDA FATHER AND SON LEAVE HOME TO HELP SUFFERING ISRAELI CITIZENS: 'WE HAVE TO BE THE STRONG ONES' 

Now, the headlines on this story mainly focus on the fact that the Pentagon didn't inform people, but I think more significant is that no one seemed to notice him gone. Not the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Not the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, not senior White House personnel and not the president of the United States. Well, of course, he was busy getting sunburned in the Caribbean.

But imagine disappearing from your office and the people you deal with on a daily basis don't even notice for days.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

So, the only conclusion here is that Austin is not in regular communication with any of these people. Let's call him the invisible \general. Well, I can tell you who did notice that our D.O.D. chief was gone: Putin and Xi. How embarrassing because we know they track every step, every stumble of Biden and his team. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.