'Animated' Obama urges Biden to step up campaign, 'move aggressively' to counter Trump: Report

Former President Barack Obama has expressed worries about the "structure" of President Biden's campaign, telling the president's allies that they need to "move aggressively" to counter former President Trump, according to a new report.

Obama "recommended that Biden seek counsel from Obama’s own former campaign aides, which Biden officials say they have done," the Washington Post detailed in a story from Saturday headlined, "Obama, worried about Trump, urges Biden circle to bolster campaign."

"Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign, discussing the matter directly with Biden and telling the president’s aides and allies the campaign needs to be empowered to make decisions without clearing them with the White House," the outlet reported.

The conversation, which took place at a "private lunch at the White House in recent months," saw Obama urging Biden directly to step up his campaign before he likely faces off against Trump, who is the current heavy favorite to be the 2024 Republican nominee.

The Post revealed Obama also grew "animated" in discussing the 2024 election and Trump’s "potential return to power," telling "Biden’s advisers that the campaign needs more top-level decision-makers at its headquarters in Wilmington, Del. — or it must empower the people already in place."

One of the individuals that Obama has mentioned "as the type of senior strategist needed at the Biden campaign" was ex-Obama adviser David Plouffe, who guided his successful 2008 campaign.

Plouffe suggested early in January that if liberal voters support Nikki Haley in the primary it could sabotage Trump's chances at becoming president.

"I think it’s probably too distasteful for a lot of people," Plouffe said of intentionally casting a vote for Haley to hurt Trump in the presidential election on MSNBC Wednesday. "But for those who would be up for it," the political strategist said, it could be a good "tactical" move.

"I don’t know if it will stop Trump," he added, "but it could help extend the primary."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.