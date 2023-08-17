LAURA INGRAHAM: Real crime pays

Fox News host Laura Ingraham voices her concern over raging crime consuming American cities as laws remain lax on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: While Democrats pursue political prosecutions against former President Trump, real criminals are wreaking havoc across the country. Now, given the pathetic leadership in places like San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York, hardened criminals feel emboldened. Heck, they feel unstoppable.

PRESIDENT BIDEN 'VERY OBSESSED' WITH COVERAGE OF HUNTER, BUT AIDES AFRAID TO BRING HIM UP IN MEETINGS: REPORT

Now, you're watching a vicious attack that occurred in broad daylight against Rand Paul staffer Phillip Todd back in March on H Street NE — and that's not far from where yours truly once lived. He was stabbed in the head unprovoked, allegedly by a man who was released from prison a day prior. The video was just released. Mr. Todd ended up with a fractured skull. As Democrats spend tens of millions of dollars — Lord knows how much every year — to investigate one man, violent criminals are terrifying D.C. residents.

…

D.C.'s murder rate is the highest it's been in two decades. Now, in response, have we seen a change in the permissive attitude, policies, laws toward crime that frankly destroyed what were so many once-habitable and nice-to-live-in urban areas? No, none of that's happened. Instead, we get meaningless platitudes from Democrat mayors like D.C.'s Muriel Bowser.

